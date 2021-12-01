HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will be out of the office for a few weeks due to a medical procedure he’s having done this weekend.
On Saturday, the mayor will undergo laparoscopic abdominal surgery to address his ongoing challenges with ulcerative colitis by removing his colon.
He said this is a condition he’s dealt with for a number of years.
Following his procedure on Saturday, Bronin will recover at the hospital for a number of days and then continue his recovery at home for about two weeks.
He will have a second surgery in approximately two months, followed by a shorter recovery.
Bronin will remain in regular communication with city staff, while Chief Operating Officer Thea Montañez will be responsible for oversight and management of daily operations.
“I've had ulcerative colitis for a number of years, and recently, the flare-ups have been more severe,” said Mayor Bronin. “Thankfully, these procedures should resolve those issues. While I won't be in the office for a few weeks, I'll be in regular communication. I have tremendous confidence in our leadership team, and Chief Operating Officer Thea Montañez will be responsible for oversight and management of daily operations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.