HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Four candidates for Hartford mayor shared the stage in a debate Thursday evening.
Mayor Luke Bronin, former Hartford mayor Eddie Perez, J. Stan McCauley, and State Rep. Brandon McGee debated ahead of next month’s Democratic primary.
The debate got testy at times.
Mayor Luke Bronin says he’s done a lot to overcome challenges, but his opponents say many neighbors still struggle.
Former mayor Eddie Perez criticized Bronin for his failed run at governor last year.
“I hope Hartford will understand my full commitment to the city. I will not run for another office,” Perez said.
Bronin brought up Perez’s conviction for corruption during his time in office.
“Former mayor Perez wasn’t for Hartford when he let a contractor with doing shoddy work because the contractor was rehabbing his kitchen in his home for free,” Perez said.
The third Democrat, State Representative Brandon McGee said it’s time for a new voice.
“I know Mr. Perez has had his opportunity, Mr. Bronin he’s had his opportunity,” McGee said.
The fourth candidate on the stage, Stan McCauley, was running as a petitioning candidate, but picked up the Republican endorsement. He says he has a five-point plan to realign the city.
Bronin found himself defending his record. Specifically, his three opponents said he has focused too much on downtown, neglecting other neighborhoods. Bronin disagreed.
“I think it’s just factually not true. If you look around in Hartford, you see more neighborhood development than has happened in decades,” Bronin said.
During and after the debate, Bronin listed projects throughout the city that he says shows a commitment to all neighborhoods.
But McGee says Bronin takes credit for accomplishments of past mayors and of the city’s legislative delegation. He also said Bronin has specifically ignored the north end.
“I have to tell you, he’s not been too kind or friendly to the business in north Hartford,” McGee said.
Bronin says progress was slowed because of problems inherited from prior administrations. He criticized Perez for tax increases and investments of his own in downtown projects.
“I’ve been a champion for Hartford, and if it’s something good for Hartford, Hartford 21, Adrian’s Landing was good for Hartford,” Perez said.
Bronin was also criticized for instability with the police department. Chief David Rosado resigned after just 14 months.
McCauley said he would engage the community in the search for a new chief, as well as other city decisions.
“If you really want people to know what’s going on, you make it a point to let them know what’s going on,” McCauley said.
Bronin, Perez, and McGee are fighting for the Democratic nomination, which will be decide in the September 10 Primary.
There will be another debated on Tuesday at the Artists Collective. Channel 3’s Dennis House will moderate that debate and it will be streamed live on the WFSB app.
(1) comment
Vote Perez for Prison!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.