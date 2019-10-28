HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One week from Tuesday voters will decide some key races across the state.
One is the race for Hartford’s mayor.
The capitol city faces some challenges and now, candidates are participating in a forum on Monday evening at Hartford’s Public Library.
Six candidates for mayor will be talking about the issues and some of their ideas starting at 6 p.m.
Downtown Hartford has seen some new development. The city has a newly renovated soccer stadium and the Hartford Yardgoats are playing many sold-out crowds at Dunkin Donuts Park.
Near downtown are neighborhoods that need help.
“One of the things we have worked hard to do is try to promote development in every neighborhood and we have a long way to go,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.
Mayor Luke Bronin is running for re-election. He says some progress has been made in communities like the North End, such as Albany Avenue getting new sidewalks and new store fronts, but there are still many vacant buildings.
The old Swift Factory is now under construction. It will be an incubator for several businesses sharing office space.
Former mayor Eddie Perez, who lost the primary and is now a petitioning candidate, feels more is needed to be done.
“The first thing I would do as mayor is make sure neighborhoods feel part of everything that’s happening in the city,” Perez said.
J. Stan McCauley is running for a third time, this time on the Republican line on November’s ballot.
Crime is an issue throughout the city, and there was a shooting right outside McCauley’s campaign office.
“There’s a huge disconnect between the development that’s going on in the center of the city, relative to the neighborhoods,” McCauley said.
Giselle Jacobs has not run before. She’s a businesswoman who wants to help the city she grew up in.
“It discouraged me to see what’s happening in our communities as it related to responsibility to empower one another to do better,” Jacobs said.
Michael Downes and Aaron Lewis are two other petitioning candidates who will be on the ballot.
The forum at the public library was organized by Hartford Votes Coalition.
