HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Four out of six candidate running for mayor of Hartford came together for a final debate one week before Election night.
The incumbent, Mayor Luke Bronin, is seeking a second term. His three challengers during the debate went after him and his administration.
The debate format was a question and answer session with a panel of journalists and educators asking the candidates for policies and problem solving on a variety of topics.
The candidates were prepared, eager to drive home positive points, and provided the answers they believe the voters need to hear.
“When I took officer, we faced some of the biggest crisis the City of Hartford has ever faced. From the brink of bankruptcy to have a baseball park that was off the rails, and we battled those crises honestly and got Hartford moving,” Bronin said.
“Just someone who grew up in the community, loves Hartford, loves the families of Hartford and still have hope we can do better,” said Giselle Jacobs, candidate for mayor.
One of the most heated topics during the debate and throughout the campaign is Hartford’s public education.
“I believe the present administration is in complete denial about the actual data that says our children are performing at the worst level ever. They continue to say the superintendent is doing a wonderful job,” said Dr. Aaron Lewis, petitioning candidate for mayor.
A clear-cut winner is usually in the eyes and ears of the voters, although a couple of the candidates had some candid thoughts.
“I try not to be presumptuous and say I won the night. My ego says I was the best, but that is for brighter minds than mine to determine,” said J. Stan McCauley, Republican candidate for mayor.
Former mayor Eddie Perez, who lost the primary and is now a petitioning candidate was not in attendance for the final debate. Also not featured in the debate was Michael Downes who is also a petitioning candidate.
