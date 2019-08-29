HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday evening, four contenders in Hartford’s mayoral race will face-off.
Mayor Luke Bronin, former Hartford mayor Eddie Perez, J. Stan McCauley, and State Rep. Brandon McGee will debate ahead of next month’s Democratic primary.
They are expected to weigh in on a number of issues, including the city’s budget, community violence, and school performance.
Bronin is hoping to convince residents that he has helped the city through problems he inherited when he took office.
The city faced the threat of bankruptcy when Bronin took office.
Instead, the state agreed to cover more than $500 million of the city's debt over a period of decades.
Then there’s Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Former mayor Pedro Segarra agreed to build the stadium to lure the New Britain Rock Cats to the city. The team changed its name to the Yard Goats.
The city ended up firing the original developer, resulting in years of litigation that came to end in July.
With those things now over, Bronin says he’s ready to move the city forward if given a second term.
However, his opponents say he hasn’t done enough to help the city.
All of his opponents have said any recovery under Bronin has been uneven, and that some sections of the city have seen no improvement.
That also said he hasn’t done enough to support the schools, or to improve public safety.
Bronin won his first term by winning the Democratic nomination over Segarra in 2015. Now he’s fighting off two political veterans in the Sept. 10 primary election.
Perez is looking to make a comeback. He left office after a corruption conviction. The conviction was overturned, but he later pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.
McGee has been in the state House since 2013.
McCauley, an entrepreneur, is running as an unaffiliated candidate, but has picked up the Republican endorsement.
The debate kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m.
Vote Perez for Prison!
