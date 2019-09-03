HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One week from Tuesday is Primary Day.
Democratic voters in Hartford will soon decide who they want the city’s mayor to be.
Some of the issues brought up before the primary were education, jobs, and helping those with criminal records get back into society.
There have been debates and forums to give Hartford voters a chance to learn more about the candidates running for mayor.
State Representative Brandon McGee feels the city needs more economic development.
“I know a legislator. There are opportunities to really partner and deepen the relationship with our state,” McGee said.
Former mayor Eddie Perez wants to improve roads and education, which Hartford residents agree on.
Perez may also need to convince voters to give him a second chance after pleading guilty to corruption.
“Not only will they give me a second chance, but support me to heights that we haven’t seen,” Perez said.
J. Stan McCauley won’t be on the primary ballot as this Democrat is running as a Republican in November.
“The city needs to be focused so everyone is on the same page,” McCauley said.
A big accomplishment in Mayor Luke Bronin’s first term as mayor was helping the city avoid potential bankruptcy. Bronin said more work needs to be done, including getting people jobs for those with criminal records.
The Redemption Project is a CNN documentary with Van Jones that sheds light on those who have spent many years in prison and are able to seek forgiveness. Bronin supports criminal justice reform.
“Every day in our city, we know the urgency of dealing with a more effective way of supporting those who are coming back, supporting those to have a successful re-entry back into the community,” Bronin said.
There is still one more debate, which is set to take place on Thursday.
A big challenge for all the candidates will be to get voters to come out since primaries don’t normally draw big turnouts.
