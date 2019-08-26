HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Campaign season is in full swing in Hartford, and the mayor’s race is heating up as the primary is just two weeks away.
Mayor Luke Bronin wants to be re-elected. His challenger, Eddie Perez, has some challenges to overcome.
On September 10, Democrats will decide who they want their candidate to be.
Bronin said he’s helped get the city back on track, while Perez said it’s not enough.
Although Bronin considered running for governor at one point, he says he’s committed to being mayor.
The biggest challenge for Bronin was saving the capitol from bankruptcy.
“When I took office 3-and-a-half years ago, our city was in crisis,” Bronin said.
Bronin was able to get state lawmakers to help bail them out.
“We worked hard to build a path to stability, and the fight for that fragile stability that we got now at the same time, plant seeds of neighborhood development that we are beginning to see bear fruit,” Bronin said.
It’s Hartford neighborhoods that Perez is most focused on. Perez knows the city well, as he grew up there and was elected three terms as mayor.
“The current administration, the number one thing that people tell me they failed at, there are a lot more potholes throughout the city, something that basic. The second one is people question where we are with the schools,” Perez said.
Perez’ political career didn’t end well. He resigned from office and eventually pleaded guilty to corruption, bribe receiving, and attempted larceny.
“There are folks that know I made a mistake and hold it above me, or they don’t hold it against me and that’s their right and privilege,” Perez said.
An issue that’s become part of the campaign is Hartford’s new professional soccer stadium. Games are now being played, but getting there wasn’t easy. The first developer stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in city funds.
The new developer was fined $45,000 for illegal campaign contributions and the quasi-public agency was recently on the hot seat for giving money to contractors before the deal was official.
“I think this is a project that achieved exactly what the state and city and all partners want to achieve, which was to rebuild that historic stadium, to make it home for professional soccer in CT, and to be a community asset,” Bronin said.
Hartford has a large Latino population and Perez is looking for their support as well as other voters.
Bronin said the city is in better shape since he took over, and hopes voters remember that on Election Day.
Perez should be in jail. I wish Connecticut would crack down on criminals running for office. Jailbird Joey Ganim should never been allowed back in office. He's just going to steal from taxpayers again.
