NEWPORT, VT (WFSB) - Police arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Vermont Monday, and are searching for a the shooter,
According to Newport, VT police, officers responded to the Waterfront Plaza parking lot near 187 Waterfront Plaza for the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Donta Flowers Sr. of Hartford suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Flowers was transported to University of Vermont medical center in stable condition.
Based on the initial investigation, police determined that the shooting occurred in the back seat of a white sedan after an argument between the victim and another individual.
The vehicle, which was allegedly driven by 23-year-old Wilfredo Cerpa of Hartford along with 23-year-old Michael Alamo fled the scene shortly after the shooting occurred.
Police said through their investigation, officers determined Cerpa and Alamo went to the local home address of the victim in search of his belongings.
While at the address, Alamo allegedly displayed a handgun and blocked a doorway, preventing those inside the home from leaving.
The vehicle Cerpa and Alamo were operating was then located by U./S. Border patrol on Interstate 91 near Barton, VT.
The vehicle led officers from Border Patrol, Vermont State Police and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department on a pursuit before Cerpa and Alamo where taken into custody.
Cerpa was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree attempted murder. He was held on $50,000. Alamo was charged with second-degree unlawful restraint. He was held on $25,000
Police said a third man, the suspected shooter is still at large and are asking the public for help locating him.
Police are searching for 26-year-old Jaquan Flintroy, of Hartford, who is charged with second-degree attempted murder.
