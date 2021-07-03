HARTFORD,CT(WFSB)—Hartford Fire Department responded to a structure fire this morning on 114 Baltimore Street.
“The fire was put out and there were no injuries” said Hartford Fire Chief “and about 7 people are being assisted by fire special services.”
There is extensive fire damage on the third floor and the cause is still unknown.
