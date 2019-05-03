HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The father of a Hartford murder victim is being charged following a court melee.
The father of 16-year-old Felipe Lopez allegedly attacked the suspect accused in the murder during the court arraignment.
On Thursday, Isaiah Benitez, 22, was charged in the murder of the Windsor teen.
Lopez’s father and Felipe's twin brother allegedly tried to attack Benitez during his arraignment.
Both were temporarily detained, but only the father is being charged.
The court room was in lock down during the incident, but the lock down has since been lifted.
There is no word on the charges the father is facing.
Lopez was found inside a car last week, having been shot several times.
He had crashed an unregistered car that he was driving last Wednesday morning on Albany Avenue in Hartford.
Police said Lopez and Benitez met up before the shooting happened, and had some sort of altercation.
Police believe Benitez shot Lopez inside the car he was driving.
Benitez was being held on a $1.5 million bond.
On Thursday, Lopez's family and Hartford police held a press conference to announce the arrest of Benitez.
No injuries were reported.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for continuing updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.