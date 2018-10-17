HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's capital city has been named one of the best cities in the country for jobs, according to a job and recruiting website.
Glassdoor on Wednesday revealed its 25 best cities for jobs in 2018.
Hartford was 5th on the list.
"Most people don't come here because of all the rumors and stuff. It's actually a really nice place. I've lived here most of my life," said Austin Arroyo.
Glassdoor gave the city a score of 4.2 our of 5, with hiring opportunity, cost of living, and job satisfaction as factors.
"I live in West Hartford and I've seen that community grow over the last two years that I've live here. The hotel Del Mar went up, all the Hartford stadium, the Yard Goats Stadium. That brought a lot of people back into the city and I feel that's what's making it grow," said Justin Mueller.
Only Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Cincinnati were higher. See the top 10 here.
1. Pittsburgh, PA.
91,849 Job Openings.
3.2/5 Job Satisfaction.
$46,500 Median Base Salary.
$141,300 Median Home Value.
Glassdoor
2. St. Louis.
75,061 Job Openings.
3.5/5 Job Satisfaction.
$48,000 Median Base Salary.
$161,400 Median Home Value.
Glassdoor
2. Indianapolis, IN.
55,344 Job Openings.
3.4 / 5 Job Satisfaction.
$45,000 Median Base Salary.
$152,800 Median Home Value.
Glassdoor
4. Cincinnati.
61,320 Job Openings.
3.3 / 5 Job Satisfaction.
$45,000 Median Base Salary.
$160,900 Median Home Value.
Glassdoor
5. Hartford.
40,978 Job Openings.
3.3 / 5 Job Satisfaction.
$55,000 Median Base Salary.
$227,600 Median Home Value.
Glassdoor
6. Boston.
211,602 Job Openings.
3.5 / 5 Job Satisfaction.
$62,000 Median Base Salary.
$455,600 Median Home Value.
Glassdoor
7. Memphis, TN.
26,022 Job Openings.
3.4 / 5 Job Satisfaction.
$43,900 Median Base Salary.
$133,100 Median Home Value.
Glassdoor
8. Raleigh, NC.
49,003 Job Openings.
3.4 / 5 Job Satisfaction.
$50,000 Median Base Salary.
$255,000 Median Home Value.
Glassdoor
9. Cleveland, OH.
44,385 Job Openings.
3.2 / 5 Job Satisfaction.
$46,000 Median Base Salary.
$141,100 Median Home Value.
Glassdoor
10. Detroit, MI.
88,993 Job Openings.
3.3 / 5 Job Satisfaction.
$50,000 Median Base Salary.
$154,900 Median Home Value.
Glassdoor
“In today’s labor market, highly skilled job seekers are in an incredible position to find top jobs no matter where they live. But, the popularity of many major metropolitan hubs might be overshadowing the potential benefits of several midsize cities like Pittsburgh and Indianapolis,” said Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor economic research analyst. “While several of the cities highlighted in this report might fly under the radar, many are experiencing booming local economies, complete with a healthy dose of new job prospects and strong home affordability."
The report says Hartford has nearly 41,000 job openings, a median base salary of $55,000, a middle of the road job satisfaction rate, and median home values are right around $230,000.
"People are leaving the state and I think that's why a lot of the jobs are opening up. I don't think that's really a positive thing," said Nina Camarata.
"Employees working in these cities often find themselves quite satisfied in their jobs," Stansell said. "In turn, this can benefit local employers as studies show a correlation between high employee satisfaction and better business performance."
