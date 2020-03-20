(WFSB) – Connecticut cities are taking measure to try and slow down the spread of COVID-19.
With schools closed, districts are trying to make sure students have the resources they need to succeed at home.
Hartford Public Schools announced they are in the process of distributing 10,000 devices like Chrome Books to students who need them the most.
This comes as cities like New Haven are ready turn schools into isolation centers for the homeless.
The COVID-19 outbreak is evolving every day across the nation and right here in Connecticut.
Hartford city leaders announced distance learning plans for public school students. The goal is to have remote learning in place for the 19,000 students who make up Hartford Public Schools.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin acknowledges there are many challenges like the digital divide.
“In our community, distance learning is very difficult because so many of our young people don’t have the devices, don’t have the technology they need,” Bronin said.
The district is working to make sure the students that need the technology the most get those devices first.
“Prioritizing for example the 416 homeless students that we have, prioritizing the upperclassmen, making sure that our seniors and our high school students have access to the technology,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford Public Schools superintendent.
The Capital City now has 16 meal distribution locations at various schools providing food for students.
This week, more than 12,000 meals were given out.
In New Haven, leaders are also working to make sure students don’t go hungry during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Number of school meals were given out each day continues to rise. Yesterday, 2,350 school meals were given out,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven.
There’s controversy brewing in the Elm City after Elicker announced plans to turn Hill Regional Career High School into an isolation shelter for the homeless.
RELATED: New Haven leaders plan to open COVID-19 isolation center for homeless population
Elicker says while he understands many of the concerns, the clock is ticking.
“This is not the time to wait. I have that power and I will be using it,” Elicker said.
In Hartford, two sites will serve as quarantine locations for the homeless. They are the Willie Ware Community Center and the Governor’s Foot Guard Armory. Bronin will be holding a live online town hall on Saturday at 2 p.m.
If you would like to join the call you can call 877-229-8493 and use the PIN: 119201 or go to http://www.access.live/hartford, register and participate online. You can type questions in English or Spanish and there is closed captioning.
