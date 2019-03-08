(WFSB) -- Irish eyes will be smiling this weekend in both Hartford and New Haven.
On Saturday, the Hartford parade steps off at 11 a.m. at the state capitol.
The weather will be splendid for Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, where thousands will fill the streets of the capital city.
“It’s our favorite day of the year,” said Chelsea Kramer, of the Half Door Irish Pub.
She said the pub is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the capital city, and said the parade day is traditionally one of their strongest.
“Some first stops, some last stops, hopefully we’ll get a steady flow all day,” Kramer said.
Clara Hinton said she will be one of them passing through. She’s taking in her first ever parade.
“It’s going to be a blast, it’ll be a memory, we’ll make it a memory,” Hinton said.
Others have made spectating their annual tradition.
“I’ve been coming for at least 10 years,” said Jennifer Cassidy, of Hartford.
She considers the parade to be the unofficial start to spring.
Folks can expect road closures in Hartford until about 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Then on Sunday, tens of thousands will put on their green and head to New Haven, however, it looks like Mother Nature is going to have an impact on this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Ch. 3 meteorologists said the shoreline should expect a coating to 1 inch of snow very early Sunday morning, but then it changes over to rain.
That’s not something parade-goers want to hear, especially with it being the largest single-day spectator event in the state.
“Every year, everybody comes together and just has fun, bring out their kids, it’s just a great time,” said Elizabeth Acevedo, who said she never misses the New Haven parade.
Regardless of the weather, the parade will still go on.
“The parade goes on rain or shine, last I heard. We have a roof, we’ve got a tent, we’re going to have bands all day out in the back tent,” said Conor O’Keefe, general manager of Christy’s Irish Pub.
For their biggest day of the year, O’Keefe said they’ll be ready.
“On Saturday we’re going to have a truck coming in 25 kegs with Guinness show up. We park that in the back. Fifty or 60 bottles of Jameson, 30 bottles, Tullamore dew, Bud Light out the wazoo,” O’Keefe said.
It’s not just a big day for the bars, but all of downtown.
New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the sixth oldest in the nation, and it brings in quite the crowds, including an estimated 325,000 spectators back in 2012.
“To me, the parade represents what the city of New Haven is all about. For one day it doesn’t matter who you are, but we can all come together and have fun,” O’Keefe said.
There will be plenty of green lining the Elm City streets this weekend, and New Haven is already decked out with banners up, the city cleared the curbs of snow, and the Irish flag is flying over downtown.
The best advice is to bundle up and bring an umbrella.
The parade steps off 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Chapel Street and Sherman Avenue, and finishes up on Orange and Grove streets.
