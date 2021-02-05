(WFSB) – Two of the state's largest cities will be holding coronavirus vaccine clinics this weekend.
Hartford and New Haven will be holding vaccine clinics on Saturday for residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Hartford's Department of Health and Human Services will be hosting a vaccine clinic for Hartford residents 75 and older at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
The clinic will take place on Saturday, February 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The clinic is by appointment only and appointments are available by filling out a form, which can be found here.
Residents can also call 860-757-4830 to schedule and appointment.
“Our Health Department and our healthcare providers are working hard alongside the State to get the vaccine out to eligible seniors, reaching out to them individually by phone and mail, asking family members to sign them up, and more,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “This clinic at the baseball stadium is another way to do that, and we have appointments available right now, so please ‘Sign Up a Senior’ for the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine – there’s no cost, and we’ll get them a ride if they need one.”
The city will provide a free ride for residents who need transportation.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
The city says it has been calling people to make sure they know they’re eligible, and will even help them set up appointments.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to encourage our residents to get the vaccine and to help folks get the vaccine,” Bronin said on Friday.
The pop-up clinic is only for Hartford residents who are 75 and up.
The mayor said they are expecting to vaccinate about 200 people.
New Haven will also be hosting a vaccine clinic for residents who are 75 and older.
The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and residents are encouraged to register in advance by calling 203-639-2245.
New Haven's Director of Public Health says while registration is preferred, they will accept walk-ins.
"We encourage individuals if they have not yet registered to come on. We will accommodate individuals as walk-ins as well, so we certainly want to make sure that we are able to provide access to vaccinations of those that are 75 and over, but it would be great if you can call. We do not want people to wait in line," said Martiza Bond, Director of Public Health.
The City of Hartford may have more pop-up clinics in the future, meantime New Haven will have another clinic for 75 and older residents on Saturday, February 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.