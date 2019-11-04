HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Hartford and New Haven mayoral races will be closely watched on Election Day this Tuesday.
Voters will head to the polls across the state on Tuesday.
While this year is a municipal election, there are still some big races that will be the focus.
What you need to know about Election Day 2019
Hartford has had its share of problems, and there is a wide field of candidates who each have their own view on how to solve them.
Downtown Hartford has seen some new development, with a newly renovated soccer stadium, the Yard Goats are playing to many sold out crowds at Dunkin Donuts Park, but near downtown, neighborhoods still need help.
Incumbent Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin says he is proud of the accomplishments made under his administration, and acknowledges more still needs to be done.
His campaign promise is to continue to promote development.
Former Mayor Eddie Perez is a petitioning candidate for mayor, and says he will be focusing on uniting neighborhoods.
J. Stan McCauley is running for a third time on the Republican line, and he too says there is a huge disconnect between development in the center of the city compared to the neighborhoods. Businesswoman Giselle Jacobs, who grew up in Hartford, says the issue is to empower people within the communities.
Aaron Lewis, a petitioning candidate is focusing heavily on education. He says students in Hartford are performing at the worst level ever and he vows to change that.
W. Michael Downes and Tylon Butler are also on the ballot.
In New Haven, the mayoral race is one where the current mayor didn’t get her party’s nomination, yet is still in the race.
Justin Elicker beat current Mayor Toni Harp for the Democratic nomination.
Harp, however, remains in the race and is on the ballot because she qualifies with the endorsement of the Working Families Party.
She says she made the decision to stay in the race after hearing from many supporters.
Elicker beat Harp for the Democratic nomination fairly comfortably, by gaining 58 percent of the vote. He beat her by over 16 percentage points.
Harp says she still remains confident.
Both candidates are focusing on more access to affordable housing and improving the school system.
There is no Republican mayoral candidate in the race.
Stay with Channel 3 throughout Election day and night. Live coverage and results will be streaming online and on the app, once polls close at 7 p.m.
For details on if you're registered to vote and where to go, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.