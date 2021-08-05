HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On a Thursday night in early August, mask mandates could be coming to a city or town near you.
After Governor Ned Lamont gave cities and towns the green light to create localized mask mandates, two of the state's largest cities are also close to making a decision.
It means that cities can choose to require masks indoors. Right now, that decision is in the hands of businesses.
We talked with the mayors of Hartford and New Haven and both are likely going to require this for residents and visitors.
"Being fully vaccinated, it is a little disturbing knowing I tried to do my part and here we are," Sandra Gazdowicz of Burlington tells us.
Governor Lamont issued an executive order, which gives towns the power to create their own mask requirements.
Right now, Hartford and New Haven seem to be on board.
"We will strongly consider requiring masks to be worn indoors, throughout the city," Mayor Luke Bronin noted.
"We are planning on doing a mask mandate again," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says.
This means that masks would be required inside businesses and restaurants, just like they were last year.
"I think it’s going to hurt us a little bit. People are so tired of wearing them," Dino Cialfi, owner of Peppercorns Grill, said.
At Peppercorns Grill in Hartford, Dino is wary.
He’s already lost business since the CDC urged people to wear masks indoors.
"We had a good run, but we did slow down immensely in the last week," explained Cialfi.
Obviously, masks will be off when dining, but Cialfi is worried customers will flock to other cities that don’t have strict rules.
"That won’t affect me. I’ll just go wherever and if I notice that I’m supposed to wear a mask, then I’ll wear it," Gazdowicz stated.
"I’ll weigh what’s going on in the environment and make my decision that way," one local resident noted.
Cialfi is glad he expanded his outdoor seating.
"Outdoors, indoors, wherever they want," said Cialfi.
Also, both Hartford and New Haven mayors are looking into vaccine mandates for city employees.
Companies like Disney and Walmart have made it mandatory and municipal employees could be next.
"It’s not like wearing a seatbelt where the only one affected is you. Not getting vaccinated is a lot more like driving drunk where you’re putting other people at risk, so at this point, when we have vaccines out there that are safe and effective, there’s only one responsible choice," Bronin added.
While it sounds like both Mayor Bronin and Elicker are going to do this, none of this has taken effect, but prepared for changes in the coming days.
As for restaurants, they’re worried this is just the first step and capacity restrictions may be coming, but so far, there’s been no talk of that.
(1) comment
Less than 40% of the BIPOC community in Hartford is fully vaccinated. We must fight this new Jim Crow 2.0 because segregation and discrimination must never win. You're OK with discriminating against them from being city employees? This is the slippery slope. #BLM #NoVaxMandate
