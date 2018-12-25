For volunteers with non-profit Hands on Hartford, the gift of giving and good cheer can go a long way for someone in need in Hartford.
Channel 3 spoke with volunteers with Hands on Hartford who served meals to those in the Capital City.
“I think it really reminds people that there are people in the community that care about them even though they may not feel like that every day,” said volunteer Emily Kaas.
A plate full of food and some smiles were offered on Bartholomew Ave.
“Today is all about having a good Christmas dinner at the Hands of Hartford,” said volunteer Earl Hawkins.
Serving Christmas dinner has been a foundation for the non-profit which was founded in 1969.
The social service agency serves low-income residents of the Hartford area throughout the week at their Bartholomew Ave soup kitchen.
“We have about 50 volunteers today and we expect to serve about 200 meals,” said Kaas.
Salad, glazed ham, potatoes, corn, rolls, and cakes were among the items prepared.
“It’s been good, I’m used to having everything so it’s nice to be able to help people that don’t,” said volunteer Luis Sanchez.
Much like a restaurant, the volunteers serve guest as a waiter would, which sets Hands on Hartford apart, but fosters an opportunity for interactions.
“Oh, it’s beautiful, after being through everything that I’ve gone through for the year it’s decent to have a nice decent meal,” said East Hartford resident Stephanie Bortz.
In addition to the meal, gifts were donated by the Hartford, and with the help of a local school, toys are put under the tree for kids that spend their Christmas morning at the kitchen.
“My family comes to volunteer with me which is great, so I get to spend my morning giving back to the community with my family which is a really nice way to spend Christmas,” said Kaas.
After the meal, and the gifts, people head back out the door with a hat, mittens, and socks to keep warm during the winter season.
