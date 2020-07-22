HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Could Hartford be the next home of the Toronto Blue Jays?
The shortened MLB season starts on Thursday and the Blue Jays have no where to play.
Now, Hartford is offering up Dunkin Donuts Park.
Connecticut is one of the lowest when it comes to infection rates. The location is situation perfectly between Boston and New York, plus Dunkin Donuts Park isn’t your average minor league stadium.
It has what is takes to be a good alternative and it’s ready for baseball.
Scrolling through Twitter, Hartford is trending because the Toronto Blue Jays struck out again in their quest to find a home for the upcoming season.
“It’s brutal. You want to call somewhere home,” said Rob Dibble, former MLB pitcher.
Canada isn’t allowing the team to play in Toronto over concerns that American teams would bring the virus over.
Pittsburgh was a backup plan until Wednesday night when Pennsylvania’s health department denied them.
So, in comes Hartford.
Mayor Luke Bronin tweeted, “Hey Blue Jays, Hartford’s ready. And CT is just a better place to be.”
Hey @BlueJays — #Hartford’s ready. And CT is just a better place to be. Cc @GoYardGoats https://t.co/o6hQMKKBgc— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) July 22, 2020
“For me and my family, I just want to get through these 30 homes games, possible the postseason, with as few changes of coming into contact with the coronavirus as possible,” Dibble said.
Former MLB start and Hartford sports talk host Rob Dibble says the only other option right now is Baltimore.
“Centrally located instead of going in and out of Baltimore and working around the Orioles schedule as well. This would be your ballpark,” Dibble said.
Even though no fans would be allowed, bringing professional sports to the capital city for the first time since 1997 would create a buzz and also a boost for the economy.
Max Restaurants tweeted, “We are ready.”
We are ready. #Hartford https://t.co/ZmzppG7DIm— Max Restaurant Group (@MaxRestGroup) July 22, 2020
The pitch is also getting the endorsement of the Yard Goats President Tim Restall. He tweeted, “The Yard Goats would be honored to host the Toronto Blue Jays.”
“It’s baseball ready right now. Their lighting is perfect for television. That was a big drawback in Buffalo, they can accommodate, like the locker room at Fenway, they can move the locker room up to the luxury suites,” Dibble said.
There are some concerns about not having the statcast technology, which measures the speed and velocities of the ball, which are needed for a major league broadcast, but even with those hang-ups, time is not on the Blue Jays’ side.
“It may not be a major league ballpark, but it is a great, brand new ballpark and it can easily show well on TV,” Dibble said.
Channel 3 asked the team if they were interested in being the Hartford Blue Jays in 2020 and they responded saying, “not weighing in on any specific options or offers.”
So, what will happen if the Blue Jays can’t find a home? They may find themselves in the same situation as the Yard Goats back in 2016, where they had to play all their games on the road.
