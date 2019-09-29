HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford police officer was arrested for assault charges after police said he pistol whipped a man and injured a woman in a motel Sunday morning.
Hartford Police Department Lt. Cicero said 26-year-old Windsor resident and Hartford police officer, Joven Gonzalez was arrested on charges of assault, reckless endangerment, threatening, and criminal mischief after police said he assaulted a former domestic partner and her acquaintance at a motel in Hartford on Saturday.
Gonzalez allegedly pistol whipped a man and a former domestic partner who suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation, Lt. Cicero said.
In August, Gonzalez was placed under investigation for an alleged incident involving a teenage girl. According to the investigation, Gonzalez met the 17-year-old girl in a Bloomfield parking lot while he on duty.
Lt. Cicero said Gonzalez has been subsequently suspended without pay and stripped of his police powers and badge of office.
He is currently being held on a $150,000.00 bond and is expected to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Monday, September 30th.
