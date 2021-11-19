VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford police officer faces charges in connection with a domestic disturbance at a bowling alley in Vernon.
Shameal Samuels is accused of assaulting someone and causing minor injuries, Vernon police said.
Police said they were called to a complaint at Spare Time, which is located at 350 Talcottville Rd. in Vernon, just before 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
They said the victim dialed 911 for help.
Investigators determined that Samuels was the suspect in the assault.
They charged her with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Samuels was released on a $1,000 surety bond and arraigned in Rockville Superior Court in Wednesday.
Hartford police confirmed to Channel 3 that Samuels is an officer in their department.
They said she is out on personal time until a decision on her work status is made.
