HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford police officer is due in court on Monday following a pistol-whipping arrest from over the weekend.
According to police, 26-year-old Joven Gonzalez pistol-whipped a man and injured a woman with whom he had a relationship.
According to his department, Gonzalez has been a police officer in Hartford for less than two years.
The incident on Sunday happened while he was off duty.
It happened at a motel in Hartford around 7 a.m.
The woman suffered minor injuries.
Police said Gonzalez hit the man on the head with a firearm.
The investigation marked the second time police have had to look into Gonzalez.
Last month, investigators said Gonzalez had a violent encounter with a teen with whom he had a relationship. He met her when he arrested her for larceny a few months prior.
After Gonzalez and the teen broke up, he said they met up so he could return some belongings.
He told investigators that "she reached into the police cruiser and grabbed his cell phone and threw it to the ground."
However, an eyewitness told police that the girl was "trying to pull away." The witness also heard the girl say "let go of me."
Gonzalez is not facing charges for that case yet. The case is only an internal department investigation.
As of Monday morning, he was suspended without pay. Police said he has also been stripped of his badge and the police powers that come with it.
In addition to the criminal investigation in the most recent case, the Hartford Police Department's internal affairs division is also looking into what happened.
Gonzalez will be in court on Monday to face charges of assault, reckless endangerment, threatening and criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.