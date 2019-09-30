HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford police officer faced a judge on Monday following a pistol-whipping arrest from over the weekend.
According to police, 26-year-old Joven Gonzalez pistol-whipped a man and injured a woman with whom he had a relationship.
According to his department, Gonzalez has been a police officer in Hartford for less than two years.
The incident on Sunday happened while he was off duty.
It happened at a motel in Hartford around 7 a.m.
The woman suffered minor injuries.
Police said Gonzalez hit the man on the head with a firearm.
The investigation marked the second time police have had to look into Gonzalez.
Last month, investigators said Gonzalez had a violent encounter with a teen with whom he had a relationship. He met her when he arrested her for larceny a few months prior.
After Gonzalez and the teen broke up, he said they met up so he could return some belongings.
He told investigators that "she reached into the police cruiser and grabbed his cell phone and threw it to the ground."
However, an eyewitness told police that the girl was "trying to pull away." The witness also heard the girl say "let go of me."
Gonzalez is not facing charges for that case yet. The case is only an internal department investigation.
As of Monday morning, he was suspended without pay. Police said he has also been stripped of his badge and the police powers that come with it.
In addition to the criminal investigation in the most recent case, the Hartford Police Department's internal affairs division is also looking into what happened.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement on Monday morning about the arrest.
“These alleged actions are egregious and totally disqualifying and this officer should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Bronin said.
Interim Hartford police chief Jason Thody also released a comment on Monday.
"I am deeply concerned with the allegations regarding the off-duty incident involving Officer Joven Gonzalez," Thody said. "I immediately ordered Officer Gonzalez be suspended without pay and had his police powers suspended as well. This incident does not represent the Hartford Police Department as a whole or the outstanding officers that work here. I want to commend the men and women of the Hartford Police Department that worked swiftly to investigate this case and make an arrest."
Gonzalez faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, threatening and criminal mischief.
Given the nature of the alleged violent incident, the judge said Gonzalez must turn over any weapons and comply with GPS monitoring when he posts his $50,000 bond.
(3) comments
JMHO but maybe this individual does not have the fortitude to fully commit to a SERVE & PROTECT career?
C'mon 3, you are either WITH us people or you are AGAINST us.
Soirry, there is NO middle ground here.
The Police investigating themselves. What could go wrong???
