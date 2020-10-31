HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An officer was injured during an investigation in Hartford on Friday night.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of 98 Shultas Place around 10:50 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation into gun violence in the southeast section of the city.
Authorities observed a knife and, what appeared to be, drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
The operator, identified as 50-year-old East Hartford resident Anthony Estrada, was subsequently asked to exit the vehicle.
Officers attempted to place Estrada in handcuffs, but he resisted.
Estrada managed to elude captivity and got onto the driver's side of the vehicle, where he drove forward and into a Hartford Police cruiser before backing up into another Hartford Police cruiser, creating an opening for the vehicle to exit the scene and began heading west on Shultas Place.
Police were able to slow Estrada's vehicle down after deploying a spike strip.
Lt. Cicero says that Estrada's vehicle came to a stop after he struck the front of a third Hartford Police cruiser in the area of Franklin Avenue.
Estrada got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
Officers were able to catch up to Estrada and subdued him after a brief struggle.
First responders observed a female officer lying in the roadway in the area of where Estrada's vehicle stopped and appeared to be unresponsive.
She was taken to Hartford Hospital by a cruiser with unknown injuries.
Officials believe that the injuries she sustained were a result from the crash.
It was later determined that Estrada had been a parole fugitive for a violent robbery and assaulting a police officer in 2015.
The owner of the vehicle Estrada had been operating plans to file charges against Estrada for stealing his truck.
Estrada was arrested on the following charges:
- Third Degree Larceny
- Second Degree Criminal Attempt/Assault
- Engaging Police in Pursuit
- Reckless Driving
- Reckless Endangerment
- Evading Responsibility - Three Counts
- Failure to Obey Officer Signal
- Using Motor Vehicle Without Owner Permission
- Interfering With Police
Lt. Cicero adds that Estrada is being held without bond.
