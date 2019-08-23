HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford police officer is under investigation for an alleged incident involving a teenage girl.
According to the investigation, Officer Joven Gonzalez met the 17-year-old in a Bloomfield parking lot while he was on duty.
The parking lot is on Tower Avenue and belongs to a church.
Gonzalez has been a Hartford officer for less than two years.
A police report said Gonzalez told investigators he agreed “to meet the teenager in the parking lot so he could give her her bag back.”
He said when he pulled in, “she reached into the police cruiser and grabbed his cell phone and threw it to the ground and he said she also maced him.”
An eyewitness, who didn’t want to be identified, has told police “they saw the police officer holding her hands,” and the girl was “trying to pull away.” The eyewitness also heard her say “let go of me” and “get off of me.”
The teen said Gonzalez punched her.
Gonzalez, who is 26, has told investigators he met the teen a few months ago when he arrested her for larceny.
He added that she found him on social media and they started hanging out and “had an intimate and sexual relationship.” However, he said that he ended the relationship when he found out she was a juvenile.
Gonzalez also says the teen became a terror when he broke things off and she recently tried to hit his wife with a car.
Gonzalez is married and has two young children.
A spokesperson for the Hartford police department said Gonzalez has been assigned to booking, which is a desk job at the department, until further notice.
The teenager is not underage, and the investigation may not find anything criminal, but ultimately this could be an issue of conduct unbecoming of an officer and there could be some discipline.
