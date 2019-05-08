HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, 10 members of the Hartford Police Department embarked on a 300-plus bicycle ride to Washington D.C.
It’s called the Police Unity Tour, where officers will ride to the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in Washington D.C.
The tour is meant to raise awareness about law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
A team of Hartford based officers will be biking to DC to honor fallen officers at the National police memorial. Police Unity Tour Aetna Hartford PAL Connecticut State Police City of Hartford Fire Department | Hartford CT. We are proud of all the departments in #Policeunitytour pic.twitter.com/VWOfaTuBRj— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 8, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.