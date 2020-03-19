HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Hartford announced on Thursday that four female police officers have tested positive for coronavirus.
The officers returned from a personal trip to Spain on March 10, and were asked not to return to work upon their arrival in the United States.
A fifth officer was in contact off-duty with one of the officers prior to receiving test results, and is now home and will be tested.
Officials said at this point, none of the officers have significant symptoms and are self-isolated at home.
At the time, leaders said Spain was not on the Centers for Disease Control’s list of countries with a coronavirus advisory.
Despite the fact that Spain was still not included in the CDC advisories at the time of their return, city and police department leaders asked those officers to not return to work for 14 days.
The police department was deep cleaned over the weekend, along with other city facilities. The department is also cleaning cruisers after every use, and has implemented social distancing during every day activities, including roll calls.
“We are going to see many cases of coronavirus throughout our state and our community in the weeks ahead, but asking these officers not to return to work was the right decision, and may have significantly limited exposures over the past ten days inside the Hartford Police Department,” said Mayor Bronin.
Also announced on Thursday, the city said social and recreational gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited in the city, effective Friday, March 20.
The social and recreational activities include, but are not limited to: community, civic, and sporting events, plays or live performances, as well as religious, spiritual, or worship gatherings.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance that all events of 10 or more people should be canceled.
The emergency order runs through April 30, but may be modified.
“Coronavirus is here in our communities, and the confirmed positive cases are only the tip of the iceberg,” said Mayor Bronin. “Consistent with CDC guidance, we are issuing this emergency order to emphasize that everyone must minimize contact with others if we are going to be successful in slowing down the spread. We will use this emergency order to ask people to stop congregating in groups of more than ten, as we do everything possible to get the word out about the importance of social distancing. This is a significant step to take, but especially as the weather gets better, we need to do everything possible to discourage group gatherings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.