HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While the Hartford parking ban expired Wednesday at noon, hundreds were towed or ticketed for violating the rules during the snow storm.
The parking ban goes into effect so crews could clear city streets following a winter storm.
Tuesday's storm deposited snow, sleet and freezing rain across the state.
On Wednesday morning, Dante Slighter of Hartford said he had to chip away at his vehicle, which was encased in ice.
"I'm cleaning it up, warming it up," Slaughter said.
The parking ban, which is always signified by flashing blue lights around the city, was in effect until noon on Wednesday.
That means all on-street parking wasn't allowed throughout the city until that time.
If drivers did not move their cars off the streets when the ban was enacted on Tuesday, they face tickets and tows.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Hartford officials said 300 vehicles were towed during the city-wide parking ban.
Officers also issued 500 parking tickets, and recovered three stolen motor vehicles.
During a parking ban, residents are able to park their vehicles in authorized lots such as blue light lots, city parks, recreation and senior centers and public schools.
"It's easier to bring it over here and leave it on the street knowing it will get towed, and that costs a lot of money," said Eddie Peak of Hartford.
If folks are parked in a school lot, they have to move their vehicles within two hours after the ban is lifted. They have four hours to move from other lots.
The ban was just one of the reasons school was canceled on Wednesday.
"It's dangerous for the kids to walk and get hurt," Slaughter said.
"You think it's not slippery," said Tim Grote of Hartford. "It is."
People said there was a lot of ice on sidewalks.
"Even where it doesn't look icy, it's still icy," said Robin Paquette of Hartford. "There's a layer on top of everything."
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin posted to Twitter that crews worked through the night and continue to work to tackle the conditions.
Sleet & ice continued to come down until about 6am, and it is VERY icy out there. Crews went through the night and are still working. But please be careful. https://t.co/RVdUdEY5fD— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) February 13, 2019
(1) comment
figure ct would have plenty of $ on hand from cigarette taxes and parking bans... too bad it gets handed out to the free lobster a month crowd.
