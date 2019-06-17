HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police have taken on a new initiative to combat crime in the capital city.
Hartford officers are ‘walking the beat’ along Wethersfield Avenue, in an effort to improve the quality of life in an area that’s plagued by drug use, prostitution, and other illegal activities.
"It's always the same complaints. It's the drug dealing, it's the prostitution, it's the public drinking, loitering, trespassing,” said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
The new initiative started just last week.
"It's totally different than being in patrol or any other division,” said Hartford Officer Michael Connolly.
The officers make stops along Wethersfield Avenue, and get to know the area better and the people.
"We're getting to know people that we probably wouldn't come in contact with it otherwise,” said Hartford Officer Matthew Steinmetz.
They also will go into apartment buildings, with the hopes that their presence will help cut down on crime.
"They'll give us a master key to all the hallways, and they ask us to walk through when we have a shot,” Steinmetz said.
A property manager and residents in the area said they’re already noticing a difference.
Business owners along Wethersfield Avenue are also hoping the area will get cleaned up.
"I want the community to go back to the way it was when I was growing up in this area,” said Wilnely Urena, of C Town Supermarket.
Lt. Boisvert said the response has been overwhelming.
"We've received nothing but praise since they've hit the streets,” Boisvert said.
He added that the key is forming real, in-person connections, and finding solutions they couldn't find behind a desk.
"We're trying to send a message, we're trying to clean up Wethersfield Avenue. We're doing it on behalf of the citizens,” Boisvert said.
