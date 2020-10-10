HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what sparked a fire at an apartment building Saturday afternoon.
Hartford District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo says that the fire was confined to a single apartment on the first floor.
No injuries are being reported at this time.
It is unclear if any residents will be displaced.
