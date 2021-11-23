HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With temperatures expected to drop over the coming days, the city of Hartford said they will keep their residents warm by opening up warming centers.
The warming center, the Arroyo Recreation Center at 30 Pope Park Drive, will be open starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, November 23 at 7 a.m.
The center will also be open Wednesday night, starting at 7, through Thursday, November 25 at 7 a.m.
“Tonight and tomorrow, as temperatures dip below freezing over the night, we are opening an emergency overnight warming center at the Arroyo Recreation Center. We want to make sure that everyone is protected against the elements, so if you need shelter, please stay warm by heading to Pope Park tonight," Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement.
The city will practice mask wearing, social distancing, and other health and safety guidelines while inside the warming center, and will be coordinating with the Greater Hartford Coordinated Access Network.
