HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One Hartford organization is passing out toys and smiles this holiday season.
Mothers United Against Violence held its annual toy give away on Tuesday to spread some joy to families around the capital city.
The organization holds the event every year.
It gives toys to families impacted by violence.
It said this year, it's even more important because of COVID-19.
"They do a lot of good work, angels work," said Carmen Rodriguez, who was impacted by violence.
Rodriguez lost her son Kennedy from gun violence earlier this year.
She said Mothers United Against Violence' was there to pick up the pieces and support them.
"This is for his five children that he left behind," Rodriguez said. "It takes a village so we have more family members now."
"Part of this effort is to bring some joy and some hope back into their homes," said Deborah Davis, MUAV.
Every family that pulled up to Main Street on Tuesday was greeted with a smile, a few gifts and a sense of hope.
The organizers said they felt grateful to be able to help people, especially this year.
"That’s what Christmas is all about, and sharing and helping the community," said Henrietta Beckman, MUAV.
Mothers United Against Violence hosts giveaways, youth programs, and community conversations throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.