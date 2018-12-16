HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- A citywide toy giveaway will be held in Hartford on Sunday.
Local organizations along with Hartford law enforcement have teamed up to create Santa’s workshop in the city. They are expecting to give away more than a thousand toys.
There are toys for all ages. Each child hand picks their gift with a ticket they receive.
“I think it’s bigger than we all expected it to be, we have lots of toys, we have lots more coming in,” said Janice Castle, President of the Urban League of Greater Hartford Young Professionals.
Hartford police officer Tyrell Jenkins enjoys working with the giveaway. “If you give them something, a little something to make them happy, it makes you happy too.”
The event is being held for Hartford residents only. To receive toys a parent or guardian must bring a drivers license, other form of identification, or a utility bill that confirms a Hartford address.
The giveaway will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at Hartford City Hall, located at 550 Main Street.
