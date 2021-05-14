HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There is one week left for families in Hartford to register their children for free summer programs.
It is all part of Hartford Public Schools’ effort to help students who struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district will offer summer programs in-person at 30 school sites in Hartford.
The goal is to help students with writing, reading, math and science skills.
"One of the top priorities as a city is to help our kids recover, catch up, and heal from this past year and what we are doing this summer is a critical part of that. We know that remote learning was no substitute for in-person learning and we know that the kids that were in class there was all kinds of distractions. So, the academic work this summer is critical,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
The district hopes to enroll 10,000 students from any public school across all grade levels.
The deadline to register is Friday, May 21.
For more information or to register, click here.
