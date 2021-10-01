Hartford Park Ranger saves teen from suicide

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A Hartford Park Ranger saved a teens life on Founders Bridge.
Rich Calderone was working at a gala event on Sept. 29 at Mortenson Riverfront Plaza.
He heard on the radio that a person was trying to jump off the bridge.
He thought it was a joke but went to check it out anyway.
"Initially thought, like, it's a prank, some silly kid," said Calderone.
That’s when he saw a teen on the ledge.
Calderone acted fast and held the teen until help arrived.
An off-duty Capitol Police Officer and another teen helped them off the ledge.
Calderone said he has never experienced anything like that, even after 22 years as a Harford Police Officer, "and all we did, the two of us, was cry. We just cried on that ledge."
He shared his thoughts about it on TikTok, and so far, it’s gotten more than 400,000 views.
Calderone said, “I only do fun stuff, I’m on gay TikTok, and it's only humor, that's it. this was a different thing. but I really thought, really important to share.’
He has been assured the teen is doing ok.
He said is his biggest takeaway is that he has faith in humanity, "people who came to help afterwards were young. it was young people coming to help. so it just gave me another, just the outlook that, you know what, we're gonna be okay as a world and a country. that's how i look at it, and even this young man, because he was looking for love, and he was loved that, right then he was loved."
Calderone said he hopes sharing this story encourages others to make sure their mental health needs are in check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.