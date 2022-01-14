HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – According to Hartford Police, fentanyl was found that is 50 times more potent that the average fentanyl found in New England.
Police say the fentanyl was packaged for street level sales.
They warn residents to not touch any fentanyl.
