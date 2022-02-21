HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Heavy traffic is expected Tuesday night in Hartford for the UConn – Villanova men’s basketball game at the XL Center, police say.
The game tips off at 8 p.m.
Officials say there will be a pregame UConn Pep Rally held on Pratt Street around 5:30 p.m.
Local businesses are hosting the pep rally.
“This game is anticipated to be very well attended, resulting in greater than normal traffic in Downtown, especially those areas near the XL Center,” Hartford police said.
