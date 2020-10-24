HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Multiple arrests were made overnight as police continue to try to quell the recent rise in violence in the capital city.
According to Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero, officers arrested a party after finding a loaded revolver and PCP while conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle on Preston Street.
Recently, officers responded to 3281 Main Street after being notified of a shot spotter activation.
Arriving officers were able to arrest a party that was in the area at the time and found that they were in possession of the firearm used in the incident.
A shell casing was also recovered by police.
Lt. Cicero says that officers recently conducted a motor vehicle stop of a vehicle in the area of 1000 Asylum Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Officers found that the suspect was in the possession of a stolen handgun.
The parties that were arrested in those incidents had an arrest history.
Lt. Cicero said that two males were arrested after a, what was described as, firearms investigation in the area of 270 Sergeant Street.
Officers had found that the suspects unlawfully possessed two firearms and a thirty-round extended magazine.
Police also made two people were arrested after conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of 1994 Main Street.
Officers also recovered a stolen handgun during the traffic stop.
All seven parties are expected to be arraigned within the coming days.
