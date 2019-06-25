HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are addressing rumors and mounting fear in the city’s West End after social media posts claimed burglaries were on the rise.
The department took to Facebook this week to address those claims.
In the west end alone, the department says they have been eight reported burglaries, compared to 10 at the same time last year.
They touched on the topic Tuesday morning during a routine community outreach meeting.
“Social media can kind of go both ways, but by monitoring it we can kind of keep our finger on the pulse,” said Hartford’s Interim Police Chief Jason Thody.
“I think it makes the entire community feel better. You don’t mind going for an evening walk and businesses can stay open longer and families can enjoy the park, Elizabeth Park, all the activities there and feel safe,” said Enid Negroe, who has lived in the West End for 33 years.
Burglaries are down 48 percent across the city year to date, compared to last year.
