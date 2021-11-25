HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 200 Allyn street on a shot spotter activation earlier today around 1:11 a.m.
Officers found evidence of gunfire when they arrived at the scene.
After the initial investigation began, a victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment. The victim was a man in his 40’s and was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and are currently investigating this incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line (860) 722-8477.
