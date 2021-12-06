HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police responded to Franklin Avenue at Brown Street on a report of a serious three car crash on November 3.
When officers arrived at 10:53 a.m., they saw a Dodge Caravan, a Lexus LS460, and a Dodge Charger were in the crash.
The driver of the Dodge Caravan was transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance and died from his injuries.
Occupants in the Lexus LS460, were transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.
An occupant of the Dodge Charger was transported to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of an investigation done by the Crime Scene Division Detectives, they got an arrest warrant for 42-year-old, Jose Rosa of Hartford. He was driving the Lexus LS460.
At 11:15 a.m. on December 6, Jose Rosa was taken into custody by members of the Hartford Fugitive Task Force.
Rosa was transported to Hartford Police Department detention facility where he is being held on $350,000 bond.
Rosa was charged with manslaughter, operating under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, larceny, criminal trover, failure to obey a traffic control signal, and operating with a suspended license.
The victim of this crash was Jesus M. Torres of 135 Roosevelt Street in Hartford. He was 58 years old.
Police are still investigating this crash and are asking anyone with information to call the Hartford Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.