HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 17-year-old alleged car thief was arrested twice within four hours late Wednesday night in Hartford.
The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. when officers stopped a Volvo S80 for a moving violation on Greenfield Street.
Officers discovered that the car had been listed as an active theft from earlier in the day from the city’s West End neighborhood.
The teen was taken into custody and released on a juvenile summons.
Three-and-a-half hours later, just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, an officer in the area of Garden and Westland streets recognized a stolen Ford Explorer driving through the area.
The officer was able to track down the Explorer in the area of Harper Street, and placed the driver under arrest.
The driver was the same teen who was arrested earlier in the night.
He was issued a second juvenile summons.
