HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting and attempted car break-in that happened last week in Glastonbury.

Hartford police arrested a juvenile accused of shooting at a Glastonbury homeowner back on July 2. The juvenile and another suspect had reportedly approached a car on Talcott Road around 3 a.m. last Friday.

That’s when the homeowner called out to them, and the suspects fired two shots in her direction. The gunshots struck her front door, but the homeowner was not injured.

On Sunday night, just after 11 p.m., Hartford police spotted a Volkswagen Passat in the Westland Street area. That car had been identified as being involved in the Glastonbury shooting.

The car eventually stopped on May Street, but the occupants ran off. Police caught up to the driver, who was then taken into custody.

The driver, only identified as a juvenile, was found with a loaded firearm and a large capacity magazine. The driver was taken to a juvenile detention facility and is being charged with first-degree larceny, carrying a pistol without a permit, and possession of a large capacity magazine.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).