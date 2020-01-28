HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Hartford made an arrest in a homicide case from last year.
On Monday, police arrested 26-year-old Rayshod Johnson, accused in the murder of Malcom Carr, who was shot to death last July.
Hartford police secured an arrest warrant for Johnson on Jan. 24.
A few days later, on Monday, officers stopped a suspected stolen car on Capen Street.
The passenger fled on foot, engaging officers in a chase.
Officers later captured the suspect, identified as Rayshod Johnson. He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine.
He was taken into custody and charged with murder and other firearm-related charges.
He’s being held on a $1.5 million bond for the murder.
Hartford police said this arrest makes the third homicide arrest in eight days in the city.
I bet this guy has a criminal history a mile long. Once again our criminal justice fails us, waiting to lock this predator up for good until he has killed someone.
