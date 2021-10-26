HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have arrested a man who is accused of firing a gun at a police officer early Tuesday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., Hartford police said an officer was conducting patrol in a parking lot on Main Street when a man walked up to her cruiser.
As the officer talked to the man to find out if he needed assistance, he reportedly took out a gun and fired through the driver’s side window of the cruiser.
Gunshots narrowly missed the officer, according to police.
The cruiser’s window shattered which resulted in the officer suffering from cuts to her face.
She was able to move her cruiser to avoid any further danger, and that’s when the man ran away.
Responding officers were able to catch up to the suspect and take him into custody.
He’s been identified as 31-year-old Jose Cajigas, and is being charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
The firearm was recovered at the scene.
The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said Cajigas has a long criminal history and was named a person of interest in a recent Hartford homicide investigation.
His most recent arrest was on Oct. 15, where he was arrested for violation of probation and was found to be in possession of another firearm.
Cajigas is currently being held on a $2 million bond.
Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody released a statement on Tuesday saying "This was an unprovoked attack on one of our officers that was trying to provide assistance to her attacker. It puts a spotlight on the dangers police officers face, even in some of the most routine situations. I am thankful that she showed bravery and quick-thinking to escape her attacker while keeping him in sight until her fellow officers could assist. All of the officers involved did an outstanding job in taking a dangerous individual into custody, making our community a safer place, and ensuring that all of our officers went home safe at the end of the shift."
