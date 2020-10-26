HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have arrested a man accused of stealing an Amazon delivery truck on Friday.
Around 10:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Martin Street for the report of a stolen car. Officers met with the complainant who said his Amazon delivery truck had been stolen while delivering packages.
The keys were left inside the car while the delivery driver stepped away.
Detectives tracked the stolen car through C4 cameras to the area of Westland Street and saw two individuals removing packages from the truck.
One of the suspects, identified as George Marshall of Windsor, was detained while the second suspect got into the truck and reversed in the direction of the officers. The second suspect then drove through a fence onto Edgewood Street.
A K9 track was conducted, but police were not able to locate the second suspect.
Police said 64 packages were accounted for at the scene.
Hartford police released bodycam video from one of the officers at the scene. See the full video here.
Marshall was charged with third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.
Police are still trying to locate the second suspect.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hartford Police.
