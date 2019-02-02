HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Police arrested a man for domestic assault and arson after police said he set separate locations within his residence on fire on Saturday afternoon.
Police arrested 40-year-old Hartford resident Kevin Davis after police responded to his residence after a fight with a domestic partner.
Upon arrival, police said they found Davis leaving the home and struggled with him during the arrest.
Police said the victim told police Davis said he was going to set the house on fire. Police said they found and fire crews quickly snuffed out two fires in residence.
Police said Davis was uncooperative during the booking process and interview stage of his charges.
Davis was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, interfering with police, criminal attempt at arson, reckless burning, threatening, and reckless endangerment.
Davis is being held on a $600,000 bond and is due in court on Monday, February 4th.
