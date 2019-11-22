HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police arrested a 37-year-old man accused of trying to sell a ghost gun.
Juan Rosado-Aponte, who used the alias “Carlos Rosado,” was found to be in possession of a semi-automatic AR-15 style pistol rifle identified as a ‘ghost gun,’ a high capacity 50 round 9mm drum magazine, a box of 9mm live ammunition, four boxes of .223 live ammunition, and 7 grams of unprocessed fentanyl.
Rosado is facing numerous charges, including possession of assault weapon, pistol without a permit, possession of high capacity magazines, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, weapons in a motor vehicle, and criminal attempt sale or transfer.
He was expected to appear in court on Friday.
