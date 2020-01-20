HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened in 2017.
The deadly shooting happened on July 26, 2017 on Sumner Street.
When police arrived at the scene, Jordan Williams was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Earlier this month, police secured an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Javon Boderick, of Hartford.
He was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.
Boderick is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
