Police arrested Travis Kelly on attempted murder charges

Travis Kelly (Hartford Police Department). 

HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police arrested a city man on attempted murder charges Thursday night. 

According to police, 44-year-old Travis Kelly, AKA "Trap Bone" was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection to a June 2 stabbing. 

Police said officers were called to the scene near main Street and Nelson Street at approximately 6:58 p.m. on a report of a person stabbed.

Prior to police arrival, the victim had been transported to Saint Francis Hospital by private vehicle.

The victim was listed in critical condition and brought into emergency surgery. Police said it was determined the victim suffered more than 10 stab wounds. 

Officers were able to arrest Kelly Thursday after a brief foot chase. He was held on a $750,000 bond. 

