HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Vernon man who was wanted by police for two active warrants has been arrested.
Last weekend, police arrested 30-year-old Rondell Chambers.
He was wanted on two active felony domestic violence warrants, police said.
Detectives located Chambers on Maple Avenue last Saturday.
He was taken into custody after exiting a vehicle and discarding a bag, which had contained a loaded .40 caliber Bersa Firestorm handgun.
Police also discovered that Chambers was in possession of a Connecticut driver’s license that displayed his picture and a different name.
He has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, violation of a protective order, first-degree forgery, and possession of a controlled substance.
He was held on a $395,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.